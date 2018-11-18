CARAT One Day Volume Reaches $142,831.00 (CARAT)

CARAT (CURRENCY:CARAT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. CARAT has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $142,831.00 worth of CARAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CARAT has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CARAT token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00018272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00142300 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00223432 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.93 or 0.10361739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00009907 BTC.

CARAT Profile

CARAT’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. CARAT’s official Twitter account is @caratsio. The official website for CARAT is carats.io.

CARAT Token Trading

CARAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CARAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CARAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

