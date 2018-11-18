CareDx Inc (CDNA) Insider Sells $1,324,000.00 in Stock

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $1,324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 389,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,500.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Tuesday, September 4th, Peter Maag sold 15,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $346,500.00.

CDNA stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. CareDx Inc has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $21.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 125.24% and a negative net margin of 113.89%. On average, analysts predict that CareDx Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNA. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of CareDx to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 259,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 140,656 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 491.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 365,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 303,870 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 26,101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CareDx by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 29,391 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CareDx Inc (CDNA) Insider Sells $1,324,000.00 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/caredx-inc-cdna-insider-sells-1324000-00-in-stock.html.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.