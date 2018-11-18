Carnival Corp (CCL) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Carnival were worth $19,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $72.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carnival from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Carnival from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Carnival from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $78.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

In other news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $449,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

