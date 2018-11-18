Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) Shares Sold by Group One Trading L.P.

Group One Trading L.P. lessened its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

In other news, VP William E. Myers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,978.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Flanders sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $122,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,544.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of TAST opened at $10.87 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.16 million, a PE ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) Shares Sold by Group One Trading L.P.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/carrols-restaurant-group-inc-tast-shares-sold-by-group-one-trading-l-p.html.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of July 1, 2018, it owned and operated 807 BURGER KING restaurants. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.