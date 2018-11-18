Cars.com (CARS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

CARS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.13.

CARS opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.22. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.04 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,649,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

