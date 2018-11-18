Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,700 Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 10,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Quanta Services Inc has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $40.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

