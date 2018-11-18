Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in EQT GP Holdings LP (EQGP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of EQT GP Holdings LP (NYSE:EQGP) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,965 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT GP were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of EQT GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EQT GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT GP by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 30,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT GP alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EQT GP in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on EQT GP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised EQT GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on EQT GP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut EQT GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE EQGP opened at $16.17 on Friday. EQT GP Holdings LP has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). EQT GP had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $364.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT GP Holdings LP will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. EQT GP’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in EQT GP Holdings LP (EQGP)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/catalyst-capital-advisors-llc-cuts-holdings-in-eqt-gp-holdings-lp-eqgp.html.

About EQT GP

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT GP Holdings LP (NYSE:EQGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.