Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 414.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $90.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $97.61.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $288.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.19 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 90,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $8,504,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $5,362,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,087 shares of company stock valued at $38,330,563 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

