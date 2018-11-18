CDTi Advanced Materials Inc (NASDAQ:CDTI)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 224,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/cdti-advanced-materials-cdti-shares-down-0-3.html.

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDTI)

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.