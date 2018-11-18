Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 378 Shares of Humana Inc (HUM)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Humana by 12.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,212,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,634,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,030 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Humana by 153.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 500,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,895,000 after acquiring an additional 303,080 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 5,891.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 288,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 283,728 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,340,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total transaction of $1,576,379.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,398.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total transaction of $5,915,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,085 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. MED boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $350.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

Humana stock opened at $319.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $355.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.08%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

