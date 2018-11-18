Cedar Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

IDXX opened at $201.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.74 and a 1 year high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.66 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 994.76% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $1,702,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lane sold 5,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.78, for a total value of $1,441,227.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,844 shares of company stock valued at $15,742,129 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

