Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,511 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,659,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,704,000 after purchasing an additional 912,144 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 513.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 690,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after purchasing an additional 578,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,124,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 300,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 291,280 shares during the period.

EWU opened at $31.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $38.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cedar Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/cedar-capital-llc-takes-position-in-ishares-msci-united-kingdom-etf-ewu.html.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.