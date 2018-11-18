Cellectis (CLLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cellectis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $5,390,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 118.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 84,533 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $2,154,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $3,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

