CenterPoint Energy (CNP) PT Set at $31.00 by Barclays

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) has been assigned a $31.00 target price by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

NYSE CNP opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $108,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,109,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,365 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 139.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,684,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,827,000 after buying an additional 3,889,363 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $173,810,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,940,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,622,000 after buying an additional 131,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 27.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,578,000 after buying an additional 1,012,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

