Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,041.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

SCHW stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $585,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 383,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $17,989,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,453 shares of company stock worth $19,107,379 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/charles-schwab-co-schw-shares-bought-by-dupont-capital-management-corp.html.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.