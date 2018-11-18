Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,074 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $23,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,193,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,551 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 21,617,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,672,000 after buying an additional 169,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,567,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,195,000 after buying an additional 68,160 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,690,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,815,000 after buying an additional 518,046 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,537,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,178,000 after buying an additional 146,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $46.96 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $128,400.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $404,436.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,453 shares of company stock worth $19,107,379. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

