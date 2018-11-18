Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 156,622,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,121,554,000 after buying an additional 14,711,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,355,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,575,920,000 after buying an additional 3,062,924 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,739,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,364,885,000 after buying an additional 273,848 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,998,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,817,000 after buying an additional 178,939 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,003,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,115,000 after buying an additional 1,258,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 10,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $358,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $180,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,928 shares of company stock worth $15,499,426. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.08.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

