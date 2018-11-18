Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $106,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.02.

In other Accenture news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $5,223,793.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $382,236.19. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,717 shares of company stock worth $13,041,890 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $165.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th were issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.32%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/chartwell-investment-partners-llc-grows-holdings-in-accenture-plc-acn.html.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.