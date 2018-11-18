Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $6.30 Million Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,335 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 62,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $136.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $116.55 and a one year high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $137.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $3,471,507.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,020 shares in the company, valued at $18,406,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

