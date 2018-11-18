Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Medifast Inc (MED)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MED. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Medifast by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,505,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Medifast by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,408,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MED stock opened at $158.25 on Friday. Medifast Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.96 and a fifty-two week high of $260.98. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Medifast to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Michael A. Hoer acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.23 per share, with a total value of $31,246.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,738. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $215,041.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,523.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

