Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $4.19 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.3% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 120,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $20,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $9,661,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,973,537 shares of company stock worth $338,763,881. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $139.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.55. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.77 and a one year high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.54.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

