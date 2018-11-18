Chemring Group’s (CHG) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHG. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 243 ($3.18) to GBX 221 ($2.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 266 ($3.48) to GBX 258 ($3.37) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 215.20 ($2.81).

Shares of CHG opened at GBX 169.20 ($2.21) on Thursday. Chemring Group has a one year low of GBX 162 ($2.12) and a one year high of GBX 207.50 ($2.71).

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC develops, manufactures, and sells protection solutions for defense and security markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors & Electronics, and Energetic Systems. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and landbased electronic warfare equipment.

