Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,330,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,437 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $165,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $76.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

In other news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. acquired 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $7,534,524.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,279,104 shares of company stock valued at $92,845,846. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

