Chicago Equity Partners LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,095 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.8% of Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Chevron by 19.6% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 55,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 298,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.6% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 240,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.8% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $569,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $569,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $119.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.13.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

