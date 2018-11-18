Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $319,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 33.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,480.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,972,000 after buying an additional 1,083,470 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7,027.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after buying an additional 922,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,430,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,202,000 after buying an additional 622,701 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,401,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,429,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $2,275,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EMR opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $58.69 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.40%.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $319,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/chicago-equity-partners-llc-has-319000-position-in-emerson-electric-co-emr.html.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.