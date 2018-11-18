Chicago Equity Partners LLC Lowers Position in Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,275 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,372,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,835,000 after buying an additional 207,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 889,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,255,000 after buying an additional 167,869 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 414,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,377,000 after buying an additional 85,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after buying an additional 84,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. Varonis Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.23. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.27% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $68.00 target price on Varonis Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.88.

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $61,063.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,838.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

