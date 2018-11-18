Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,923,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $57.40 on Friday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

