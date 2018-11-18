Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 915 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 22.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 22.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 11.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,062 shares in the company, valued at $666,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $111.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.41. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $125.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $768.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

