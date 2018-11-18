China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,866,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 31,785 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $91,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,847,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 115,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 224,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHL opened at $49.36 on Friday. China Mobile Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $53.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

