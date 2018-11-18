China Southern Airlines (ZNH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China Southern Airlines from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Southern Airlines from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of ZNH stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. 57,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,760. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that China Southern Airlines will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 3,115.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

