Chromadex (CDXC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDXC. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Chromadex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut Chromadex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th.

CDXC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 81,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Chromadex has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $7.24.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 77.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chromadex will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Chromadex during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chromadex by 160.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Chromadex during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Chromadex by 34.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chromadex during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers research and quality control products and services to dietary supplements, food, beverages, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide(NAD) level used for healthy aging; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients.

