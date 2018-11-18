CIBC Lowers Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) Price Target to C$132.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$134.00 to C$132.00 in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BYD.UN. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$133.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$125.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$126.38.

BYD.UN opened at C$109.63 on Thursday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$81.76 and a 1-year high of C$111.99.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Income Fund (the Fund) is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Fund’s primary line of business is automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates in automotive collision repair and related services segment. It is engaged in acquiring and holding an interest in The Boyd Group Inc The Boyd Group Inc’s business consists of the ownership and operation of autobody/autoglass repair facilities and related services.

