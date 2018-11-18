CIBC Trims DREAM Unlimited (DRM) Target Price to C$10.50

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$11.75 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DREAM Unlimited from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

Get DREAM Unlimited alerts:

Shares of DRM opened at C$7.01 on Thursday. DREAM Unlimited has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$10.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.67.

In other DREAM Unlimited news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 575,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$4,029,200.00. Also, Director Karine Macindoe acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$51,285.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 589,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,138,503.

DREAM Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DREAM Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DREAM Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.