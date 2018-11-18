Ciena Co. (CIEN) Shares Sold by Gifford Fong Associates

Gifford Fong Associates trimmed its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 171,587 shares during the quarter. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in Ciena were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ciena by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,630,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,740,000 after buying an additional 224,828 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ciena by 52.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,588,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,346,000 after buying an additional 1,568,877 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ciena by 4.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,852,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,103,000 after buying an additional 117,630 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ciena by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,276,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,341,000 after buying an additional 70,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 89.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,153,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,095,000 after buying an additional 1,016,354 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ciena from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ciena from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Nomura set a $35.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.74.

Ciena stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $818.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $77,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $260,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,252 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/ciena-co-cien-shares-sold-by-gifford-fong-associates.html.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.