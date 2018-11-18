Citadel (CTL) Price Reaches $0.0196 on Major Exchanges

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges. Citadel has a market capitalization of $212,942.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 36.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,839,467 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

