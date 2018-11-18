Citigroup Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) a €66.00 Price Target

Citigroup set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BMW. Credit Suisse Group set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, equinet set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €88.18 ($102.54).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

BMW stock opened at €73.74 ($85.74) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a 12-month high of €97.04 ($112.84).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.