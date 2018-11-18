Citigroup Analysts Give Renault (RNO) a €84.20 Price Target

Citigroup set a €84.20 ($97.91) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Commerzbank set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €87.68 ($101.95).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO opened at €95.21 ($110.71) on Thursday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.