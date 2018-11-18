Citigroup Cuts Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Price Target to $43.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Acadia Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $45.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.46 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 41,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,883,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $639,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 797,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,071,000 after purchasing an additional 77,343 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.3% in the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 54,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

