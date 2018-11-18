Citigroup Downgrades SUBARU CORP/ADR (FUJHY) to Neutral

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FUJHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

FUJHY stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.70. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SUBARU CORP/ADR in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in SUBARU CORP/ADR by 9.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 220,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in SUBARU CORP/ADR by 9.7% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 220,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in SUBARU CORP/ADR by 4.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 250,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,371 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUBARU CORP/ADR Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Other. It manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and their components; and generators, engine-equipped machinery, agricultural machinery, construction machinery, and other machine tools, as well as their components.

