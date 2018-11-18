Citigroup Trims NetApp (NTAP) Target Price to $77.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on NetApp from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on NetApp from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $3.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.90. 6,354,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $88.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 4.70%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $194,399.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,179.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 7,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $621,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at $52,358.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,926 shares of company stock worth $10,378,444. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,910,776 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $335,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,844 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $257,545,000 after acquiring an additional 82,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NetApp by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,647,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $207,871,000 after acquiring an additional 842,904 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of NetApp by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,493,836 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $192,798,000 after acquiring an additional 908,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,270,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $195,009,000 after acquiring an additional 574,247 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

