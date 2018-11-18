City Developments (CDEVY) and Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR (CTRYY) Financial Analysis

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) and Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get City Developments alerts:

0.2% of City Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for City Developments and Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Developments 0 0 0 0 N/A Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares City Developments and Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Developments $2.77 billion 1.99 $390.04 million $0.51 11.88 Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR $33.58 billion 0.67 $3.86 billion N/A N/A

Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than City Developments.

Volatility and Risk

City Developments has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares City Developments and Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Developments 14.28% 5.48% 3.34% Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

City Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. City Developments pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

City Developments beats Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 100 locations in 28 countries. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls. With a proven track record of over 50 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed over 40,000 homes and owns over 18 million square feet of lettable floor area globally. Its diversified land bank offers a solid development pipeline in Singapore as well as its key overseas markets of China, UK, Japan and Australia.

About Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a real estate enterprise in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Property Development; Construction; Property Investment; Property Management; and Hotel Operation. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops. The company also develops, operates, and manages hotels. In addition, it is involved in the provision of property related sales, construction, investment consulting, property management, and landscape design services; development of electronic hardware and biomass energy; and food sales activities. The company operates 2 five-star hotels and 2 four-star hotels; and 31 hotels with five-star rating standard and 4 hotels with four-star rating standard. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited was founded in 1992 and is based in Foshan, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.