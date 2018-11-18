ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 123,258 Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,258 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the second quarter valued at $6,766,000. Benchmark Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 3.8% in the second quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 403,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

ABR stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 12.60. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $915.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.15.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.85%.

ABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in a report on Monday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

