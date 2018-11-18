ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $4,129,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 248.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 486,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 38,682 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.08 and a quick ratio of 26.08. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $50.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 452.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC set a $60.00 target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

