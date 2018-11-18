CME Group Inc (CME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to post earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. CME Group posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $6.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.50 million.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $184.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.77.

In other CME Group news, CAO Jack J. Tobin sold 7,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total value of $1,367,483.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,170.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $319,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,572 shares of company stock worth $4,206,309. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 282.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.61. 2,186,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,535. CME Group has a 1-year low of $139.04 and a 1-year high of $196.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

