CME Group Inc (CME) Stake Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $62,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in CME Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 50,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $184.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.77.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.30, for a total transaction of $51,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,737.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $513,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,572 shares of company stock worth $4,206,309 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $195.61 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $139.04 and a 12-month high of $196.17. The stock has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

