Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 582,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,776 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Coeur Mining by 6.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,000,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Coeur Mining by 18.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,160,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,798,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,214,000 after acquiring an additional 227,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Coeur Mining by 59.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,321,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 6.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,924,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 186,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. Coeur Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

