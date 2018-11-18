Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) Position Raised by Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.38% of Columbus McKinnon worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 19.0% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CMCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $843.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.75. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $217.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.91 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

