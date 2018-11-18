Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Nordson Co. (NDSN)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,225,000 after purchasing an additional 102,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,436 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,021,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,208,000 after acquiring an additional 43,471 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 615,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after acquiring an additional 145,187 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $127.33 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $111.17 and a 12-month high of $151.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Nordson had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $581.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Nordson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.44, for a total value of $433,847.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,126.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Nordson Co. (NDSN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/comerica-bank-trims-holdings-in-nordson-co-ndsn.html.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.