Commerzbank Analysts Give Sixt (SIX2) a €131.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €131.00 ($152.33) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €119.33 ($138.76).

Get Sixt alerts:

Sixt stock opened at €87.45 ($101.69) on Thursday. Sixt has a 1-year low of €47.22 ($54.91) and a 1-year high of €92.45 ($107.50).

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons and sports cars or SUVs, car sharing products, and chauffer and transfer services.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.