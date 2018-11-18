Commerzbank Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Brenntag (BNR)

Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €56.37 ($65.55).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €42.56 ($49.49) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($65.41).

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

